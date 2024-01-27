Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 133.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $93.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.11. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. Analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,796 shares of company stock valued at $704,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on WK

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.