Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.6 days.
Worldline Stock Performance
WWLNF opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. Worldline has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $48.62.
About Worldline
