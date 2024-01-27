Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the December 31st total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.6 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

WWLNF opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. Worldline has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

