WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the December 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Trading Down 16.2 %

Shares of WXXWY opened at $6.52 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

