Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wynn Macau Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $12.44.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

