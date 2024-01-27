Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the December 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wynn Macau Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $12.44.
About Wynn Macau
