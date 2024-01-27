Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

