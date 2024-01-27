Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
Shares of XELB stock opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.56.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.