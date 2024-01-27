XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the December 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

XD Price Performance

OTCMKTS XDNCF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17. XD has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.

XD Company Profile

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company also operates TapTap, a platform for gamers and game developers, as well as provides information services. its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

Featured Stories

