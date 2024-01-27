XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the December 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
XD Price Performance
OTCMKTS XDNCF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17. XD has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17.
XD Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XD
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for XD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.