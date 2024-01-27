Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Up 71.7% in January

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenetic Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) by 210.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,779 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.51% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ XBIO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.29. 2,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.50.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences ( NASDAQ:XBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 188.83% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. Analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

