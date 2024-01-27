Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Releases Earnings Results

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Xerox Stock Up 5.0 %

Xerox stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,738,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.71. Xerox has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

XRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

