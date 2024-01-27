Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Up 74.2% in January

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the December 31st total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Xiao-I Trading Up 1.1 %

Xiao-I stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Xiao-I has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

