Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Up 74.2% in January

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the December 31st total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Xiao-I Trading Up 1.1 %
Xiao-I stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Xiao-I has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.
About Xiao-I
