XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Down 76.9% in January

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMAO stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

