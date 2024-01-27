XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Down 76.9% in January

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
XOMA Stock Performance
XOMAO stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.
About XOMA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XOMA
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.