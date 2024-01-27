Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Xylem worth $25,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Xylem by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $112.39. 953,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.74.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

