Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,500 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the December 31st total of 443,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance
YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Friday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yamaguchi Financial Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.