Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,500 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the December 31st total of 443,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance

YFGSF opened at $5.62 on Friday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It also engages in the securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, Insurance agent, receivables management and collection, investment management, real estate leasing, cloud funding, DX consulting, human resource consulting, wholesale and retail of regional products, agricultural management, and other businesses.

