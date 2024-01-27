Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Up 102.3% in January

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2024

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCYGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Yamaha Price Performance

YAMCY stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Yamaha has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

About Yamaha

(Get Free Report)

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.