Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 613.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Yara International ASA Stock Up 2.7 %
YARIY opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.
About Yara International ASA
