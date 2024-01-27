Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 613.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Yara International ASA Stock Up 2.7 %

YARIY opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

