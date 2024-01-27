Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the December 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yatra Online by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

