Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Trading Down 0.7%

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.27 and last traded at $40.27. 337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Yokogawa Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Russia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through Industrial Automation and Control Business, Measuring Instruments Business, New Business, and Other segments.

