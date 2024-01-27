Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $860,000 Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CPK opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.63. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

