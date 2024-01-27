Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $898,000 Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after buying an additional 3,864,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after buying an additional 2,253,376 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2,609.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,782,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,029,000 after buying an additional 1,716,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after buying an additional 1,140,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 64.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 1,035,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,500 shares of company stock worth $1,006,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of DVAX opened at $13.32 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

