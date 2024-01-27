Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $913,000 Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 656.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DXC opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

