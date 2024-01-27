Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $943,000 Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 208.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 215,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,926,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,968,430.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

