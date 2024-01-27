Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $992,000 Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vale by 155.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 24.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

