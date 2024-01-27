Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.