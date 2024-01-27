Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 41,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $51.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $52.24.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

