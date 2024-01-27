Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 11.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Green Plains by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $37.49.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

