Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,339,000 after buying an additional 423,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after buying an additional 69,684 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,889,000 after acquiring an additional 125,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,098,000 after acquiring an additional 178,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,783,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.86 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $288.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

FFBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Report on First Financial Bancorp.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $340,283.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.