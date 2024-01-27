Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,363 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,150,000 after acquiring an additional 351,537 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,719,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.12. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $81.65 and a 52 week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.28 and a beta of 1.97.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

