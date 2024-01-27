Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CNK opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.22.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNK. Benchmark raised their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

