Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 49,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,599,517 shares in the company, valued at $105,946,049.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $10.92 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.61%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

