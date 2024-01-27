Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

