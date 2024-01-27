Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SJW Group by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SJW Group has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SJW Group

About SJW Group

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.