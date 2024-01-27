Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,727 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 14.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SkyWest by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SkyWest by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $54.08 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $766.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SkyWest

SkyWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.