Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,946 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Kennametal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

Kennametal Stock Up 0.5 %

KMT opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.80. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

