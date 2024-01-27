Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 421 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Standex International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Standex International by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Standex International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Standex International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SXI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Standex International Trading Up 0.2 %

SXI opened at $146.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day moving average is $146.92.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

