Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 612 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.87.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

