Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 7.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 320.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.42. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $52.24.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.