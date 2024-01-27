Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonos by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonos by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Sonos by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,727 shares of company stock valued at $106,878 over the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SONO stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.79 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SONO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

