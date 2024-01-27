YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YPF shares. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of YPF opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.92.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

