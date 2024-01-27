Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Mettler-Toledo International in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $9.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.26. The consensus estimate for Mettler-Toledo International’s current full-year earnings is $39.22 per share.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,217.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,154.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,153.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after buying an additional 62,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

