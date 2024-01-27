Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimpress in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMPR. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cimpress from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Cimpress Price Performance

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $83.36.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $757.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.51 million.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cimpress by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cimpress by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $907,903.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at $579,849.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $85,606.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,883.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $907,903.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,849.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,262 shares of company stock worth $1,136,738. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

