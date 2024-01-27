Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.36. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $8.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 365.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

