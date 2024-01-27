Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Up 24.4% in January

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Zenvia stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zenvia has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. Research analysts expect that Zenvia will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZENV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zenvia by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zenvia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zenvia by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zenvia in the second quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zenvia by 29.7% in the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 190,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

