Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 61,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Up 2.7 %

ZG traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 484,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,024. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -82.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.