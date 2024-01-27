Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ZIONL opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

