Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $48.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,760,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,468,000 after acquiring an additional 745,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

