Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

