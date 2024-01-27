Zions Bancorporation, National Association to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.67 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.12. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

ZION opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

