Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,366 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 7,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,288,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,453,000 after buying an additional 2,194,348 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $16,080,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Janus International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Janus International Group by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 888,580 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus International Group

In other news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,643.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 813,841 shares of company stock worth $10,199,076. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE JBI opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBI shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Janus International Group

About Janus International Group

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.