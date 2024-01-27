Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VTLE

Vital Energy Stock Performance

VTLE opened at $43.79 on Friday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

