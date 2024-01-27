Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BROS. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 59.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 867,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,688,000 after buying an additional 322,160 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $8,973,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at about $5,294,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,118.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 162,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148,766 shares during the period.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.3 %

BROS stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.50, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.19 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,793,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 900,429 shares in the company, valued at $25,932,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $158,854,840.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,639,876 shares of company stock worth $218,108,388 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BROS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BROS

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.