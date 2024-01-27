Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 934.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $22.80 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.49%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

